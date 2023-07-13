SAG-AFTRA contract talks fail, vote on strike imminent

HQ

Hollywood is an absolute nightmare right now. Between the floundering box office, which is seeing flops premiering frequently, to the fact that production is either halted or crippled due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, Hollywood is facing all manner of problems currently.

And it looks like it's just about to become even more complicated, as Deadline reports that the contract talks between the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) has broken down and failed, and now the national board of SAG-AFTRA is looking to meet in a few hours to formally approve a strike.

What this will likely mean is that film, TV, and radio production will be even more complex and probably will lead to even more pauses and production halts as actors and personalities and other stars join the writers on the picket line in demand for better benefits.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher stated: "SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer needs, but the AMPTP's responses to the union's most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry. The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal. We have no choice but to move forward in unity, and on behalf of our membership, with a strike recommendation to our National Board. The board will discuss the issue this morning and will make its decision."

In reply, the AMPTP stated: "We are deeply disappointed that SAG-AFTRA has decided to walk away from negotiations. This is the Union's choice, not ours. In doing so, it has dismissed our offer of historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors' digital likenesses, and more. Rather than continuing to negotiate, SAG-AFTRA has put us on a course that will deepen the financial hardship for thousands who depend on the industry for their livelihoods."

With the vote taking place in a few hours, we could see SAG-AFTRA members on the picket line as soon as Friday morning.