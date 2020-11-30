SaGa Frontier is receiving the remastered treatment

Square Enix has revealed that it has remastered another one of its classic PS1-era titles. SaGa Frontier Remastered is an enhanced version of the 1997 original, which includes refined visuals and some content that was previously cut. This version of the game is set to release Summer 2021 and will launch on Mobile, Nintendo Switch PC, and PS4.

You can see the brand new reveal trailer for the game below: