English
Follow us
news
SaGa Frontier Remastered

SaGa Frontier is receiving the remastered treatment

This enhanced version will launch Summer 2021.

Square Enix has revealed that it has remastered another one of its classic PS1-era titles. SaGa Frontier Remastered is an enhanced version of the 1997 original, which includes refined visuals and some content that was previously cut. This version of the game is set to release Summer 2021 and will launch on Mobile, Nintendo Switch PC, and PS4.

You can see the brand new reveal trailer for the game below:

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
SaGa Frontier Remastered

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy