Saga Emerald Beyond will release in April 2024

The Saga role-playing game series has roots as far back as 1989 when the first game was released for the Game Boy. The next part is called Saga Emerald Beyond and will be released at the end of April next year. The first game was called Makai Toushi Saga in Japan, but was renamed The Final Fantasy Legend in the West because Square wanted to link it with a specific other series of the same name. Marketing was the reason. The games have also sold quite well, with The Final Fantasy Legend on Game Boy, the three Romancing Saga titles on Super Famicom, and Saga Frontier for PlayStation all selling over a million copies.

Saga Emerald Beyond will have six playable characters with five unique stories and take place in 17 different worlds. It should also have the most path choices, based on your own choices, in the entire series with multiple endings for each character.

"Every time you visit a world, the story will evolve, allowing the protagonist and player alike to discover new possibilities. As the story unfolds in this way it becomes a tale all of your own, not only affecting the path you walk but also the multiple potential endings that await each protagonist."

On April 25th, the game will be released for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4 and 5, Android and iOS.