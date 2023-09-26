SAG-AFTRA votes in favour of video game strike

HQ

While the Writers Guild of America's strike may be coming to an end, the SAG-AFTRA strike is still very much in effect. In fact, as of very late, it has only intensified. Because now the SAG-AFTRA has announced that it has voted in favour of a video game strike too, meaning performers, voice actors, and other stars may soon be refusing to work in the video game sector until their demands for better pay and protective rights from AI are met.

To be clear, this isn't an actual strike in effect yet, rather there has just been a vote to show that if negotiations are not taken seriously then the SAG-AFTRA will fully strike. In terms of who has voted in favour of this, almost 35,000 voters, making up around 27.5% of eligible voters, have voted 98% in favour of a strike if it comes to it.

"It's time for the video game companies to stop playing games and get serious about reaching an agreement on this contract," said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. "The result of this vote shows our membership understands the existential nature of these negotiations, and that the time is now for these companies — which are making billions of dollars and paying their CEOs lavishly — to give our performers an agreement that keeps performing in video games as a viable career."

There will be further negotiations being held between September 26-28, and if no serious progress is made or a deal completed, we will no doubt be looking at yet another strike affecting the world of entertainment.