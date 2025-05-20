SAG-AFTRA to take on Fortnite over AI Darth Vader voice

HQ

One of the major reasons why SAG-AFTRA committed to a massive strike affecting the film and TV space a couple of years ago, one still affecting the video game sector, was down to the growing usage of artificial intelligence in creative works. The performer's union wanted better protection and those in charge were always sceptical to offer it. But they got their way in the end and protective measures were installed in film and TV. But the gaming landscape is still the Wild West.

Lately we've seen AI being used to bring Darth Vader to Fortnite, a move that enables players to speak to the Sith Lord and for it answer in an AI-powered voice resembling James Earl Jones' famed character. Needless to say, SAG-AFTRA are not happy and already they have launched an unfair labour practice charge against Epic Games' signatory company Llama Productions for the use of AI in this case.

The filing states: "Within the past six months, the Employer, by its agents and representatives, failed and refused to bargain in good faith with the union by making unilateral changes to terms and conditions of employment, without providing notice to the union or the opportunity to bargain, by utilizing AI-generated voices to replace bargaining unit work on the Interactive Program Fortnite."

SAG-AFTRA's website also goes a step further to explain the union's discontent with the AI implementation, explaining that "we must protect our right to bargain terms and conditions around uses of voice that replace the work of our members, including those who previously did the work of matching Darth Vader's iconic rhythm and tone in video games."

The statement signs off with: "Fortnite's signatory company, Llama Productions, chose to replace the work of human performers with A.I. technology. Unfortunately, they did so without providing any notice of their intent to do this and without bargaining with us over appropriate terms."

It's unclear if anything significant will come of this, but one thing that is for certain is that Epic seems to enjoy spending time in courtrooms as of late...