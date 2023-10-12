SAG-AFTRA strike negotiations have stalled once again

HQ

SAG-AFTRA has been in talks once again with the major Hollywood production companies to hopefully come to an understanding, to see its members better protected against AI, and in the bid for better pay and rights. But, SAG-AFTRA has now revealed that negotiations have failed again and that industry CEOs have walked away once more.

SAG-AFTRA has stated that it has made massive counters on its end that will completely adjust its revenue share proposal, and that the massive production giants refuse to protect actors and performers from being replaced by AI. SAG-AFTRA even notes that the production titans "intentionally" shared misrepresented information and data that is claimed to be a negotiation technique that was also used against the WGA when it was pressing for better rights, pay, and protection a few weeks ago.

SAG-AFTRA has said that its "resolve is unwavering" and that the picket lines and solidarity events will continue to remain in effect until its demands are met.

Touching on this subject a little further, a recent report has been published by the Los Angeles Times that states that the top Hollywood executive managed to rake in almost half a billion dollars in the last five years, which goes to show that there is plenty of money to go around and to achieve these demands.