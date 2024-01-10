SAG-AFTRA signs a deal for AI use in video games

HQ

After SAG-AFTRA spent around a third of 2023 fighting against AI and for better working conditions, you'd think the members of the union would be pretty against the technology as a concept.

But, as a new release shows, the union is teaming up with Replica to use AI voices in video games. "Approved by affected members of the union's voiceover performer community," the post on SAG-AFTRA's website reads. "This contract marks an important step towards the ethical use of AI voices in creative projects by game developers, and sets the basis for fair and equitable employment of voice actors as they explore the new revenue opportunities provided by AI."

It all sounds very positive, at least from SAG-AFTRA's viewpoint. The President of the union Fran Drescher had the following to say:

"Artificial intelligence has dominated the headlines, and for most performers, the best protection against the unauthorized digital simulation of their voice, likeness and/or performance is a SAG-AFTRA contract. We are so happy to partner with Replica Studios, because this is a great example of AI being done right."

We'll wait and see how true that is, but at the moment there's definitely an uneasiness in the air, as it seems while movie and TV actors are safe from being recreated and unfairly used by AI, video game voice actors are being left to the dogs.

What do you think?