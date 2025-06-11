SAG-AFTRA reaches tentative agreement with major video game companies

HQ

We all remember the great SAG-AFTRA strike of a couple of years ago, where in the face of daunting technology and fairer conditions actors followed writers in striking against big Hollywood companies. Once film and TV actors got a deal, however, video game actors were left behind, leading to another strike beginning in the summer of last year.

Now, it appears that strike may be coming to an end, as SAG-AFTRA has announced it has reached a tentative agreement with some of the biggest gaming companies including Insomniac, Activision, Take-Two, EA, Disney, WB Games, and more.

"Patience and persistence has resulted in a deal that puts in place the necessary A.I. guardrails that defend performers' livelihoods in the A.I. age, alongside other important gains," said SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher added: "Our video game performers stood strong against the biggest employers in one of the world's most lucrative industries. Their incredible courage and persistence, combined with the tireless work of our negotiating committee, has at last secured a deal. The needle has been moved forward and we are much better off than before."

As companies experiment more with AI, the fears will likely persist around actors losing their voice to a model that replicates it. But, with this deal in place, hopefully there will be things actors can do if that happens.