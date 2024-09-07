SAG-AFTRA negotiations are making headway

HQ

SAG-AFTRA, the American union that represents many actors and voice actors, has been hard at work trying to get fair AI protections from video game companies, and it looks like they're succeeding.

Reports suggest that the organisation has managed to get 80 companies (and counting) to agree to their terms, so the current strikes of voice and mocap actors may be coming to a close shortly.

The strikes, which began on 26 July this year, are to negotiate new contracts and interim agreements to enable work in the industry to resume, but won't be the final step many had hoped for.

SAG-AFTRA's chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, said: "We applaud those video game companies signing out tiered-budget and interim agreements.

"Not only are they doing the right thing by their workers, they're also helping to preserve the human art, ingenuity, and creativity that fuels interactive storytelling.

"These agreements signal that the video game companies in the collective bargaining group do not represent the will of the large video game industry."

It's a promising step, but the strikes will still be continuing at large, as major players in the industry are yet to sign on (thanks, GameSpot).