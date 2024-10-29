SAG-AFTRA continues to strike against video game companies

HQ

SAG-AFTRA members are still striking against video game companies. The strike began back in July, and saw video game voice actors, character actors, and more join the picket lines to protest the risk of their jobs against the use of AI models.

Negotiations with employers including Activision Productions Inc., Blindlight LLC, Disney Character Voices Inc., Electronic Arts Productions Inc., Formosa Interactive LLC, Insomniac Games Inc., Llama Productions LLC, Take 2 Productions Inc., and WB Games Inc. took place on the 23rd of October, and while an agreement wasn't set in stone then, negotiations are expected to resume soon.

There's no date given yet in the recent post on SAG-AFTRA's site, but we know that as soon as dates are confirmed, talks can continue. The strikes go on in the meantime, but while negotiations are on the table, at least we can take some sort of positive note from this.