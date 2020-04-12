Safari bug allows easy hack of iPhone/Mac camera and mic

If you haven't updated your Safari, you need to do it now - or at least cover your camera and microphone until you've got it sorted. Apple has just patched a nasty bug that allows your camera and microphone to be in use without the user knowing. This applies to iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers, and would allow for both image, sound and video recording without anyone knowing.

Security researcher Ryan Pickren is quoted by several media outlets that some of the bugs are years old, and what makes them a problem is that when combined, they create a web link, allowing for external control if clicked. You can find more details here if you're intrigued.

This happens to have also landed Pickren a $75,000 bounty from Apple, and if all patches, including the latest March update are applied, the danger should be over.

Go update your i-devices - now!