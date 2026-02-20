Saddle up and alert your local horse girl, the Steam Horse Fest is live

HQ

Between the monster seasonal sales it holds every year, where you're almost guaranteed to see about 80% of your wishlist go on sale, Steam also holds numerous, smaller sales dedicated to certain genres, themes, and more within gaming. We've seen cookie clicker sales, capitalist sim sales, and yet it feels like we may have just hit a new peak with the Steam Horse Fest.

It's no secret as to why the Steam Horse Fest arrived this week, considering we are celebrating the Lunar Year of the Horse, after all, but it still came as a bit of a shock to see it bold on the front page of the store. It was also quite surprising to see just how many horse-focused games there are out there, from the 2025 hit Umamusume: Pretty Derby to lesser-known titles like Unbridled, Sound of Horses, and a personal favourite Rustler (Grand Theft Horse).

Probably the best-known game where you ride a horse - Red Dead Redemption 2 - is not on sale, but other well-known titles are. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, for example, alongside The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt do have a discount right now. Those discounts aren't tied to the Horse Fest, per say, but they do also end on the 23rd of February, so let's just pretend so we can give the Steam Horse Fest some extra clout.