Sackboy is coming to mobile devices

Sony is bringing its adorable PlayStation character, Sackboy to mobile devices next month, as part of a new running game called Ultimate Sackboy. This title will be coming to Android and iOS systems, and will be debuting as soon as February 21, 2023.

As for what exactly the game will offer, we're told in a press release that Ultimate Sackboy will see the fabric hero taking to a bunch of miniature worlds, where he will compete with other Sackfolk in head-to-head challenges, races, and more, all in an effort of claiming prizes to stylise the character.

The game is being developed by UExient and is currently available for pre-registration on the GooglePlay store. Take a look at a trailer for the game below.