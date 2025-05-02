Sackboy doesn't seem to be a PlayStation core mascot anymore

HQ

It seems like the era of Little Big Planet is well and truly over. Sony seems to have relegated the game from its core line-up, at least if the design of the new PlayStation Productions intro is anything to read into.

As per X user realradec (thanks, PlayStationLifestyle), playing ahead of Until Dawn in cinemas is a new PS Productions video that features nods to many of the company's biggest IP, be it Horizon, God of War, Uncharted, The Last of Us, Ratchet & Clank, Astro Bot, and more. The biggest missing IP is Little Big Planet, despite the fact that Sackboy used to appear in the previous version of the intro.

This isn't exactly a massive surprise from Sony as it has seemed like they've been distancing themselves from Sackboy and Little Big Planet as of late, going so far as to delist former games and DLC in the series, which is somewhat strange since Sackboy: A Big Adventure only launched in 2020.