news
Sackboy: A Big Adventure is coming to PC next month

A trailer on PlayStation's Latin American YouTube channel confirms it.

HQ

We've been seeing rumours and leaks for a while that all suggest that Sackboy: A Big Adventure will be coming to PC soon, as the next game in the PlayStation PC label. But that had never been confirmed by Sony... until now.

Because a trailer has dropped on the PlayStation Latin American YouTube channel and has both confirmed the existence of a PC version of the game, but also said that it will be debuting on October 27.

While there is not an English version of the trailer yet, it's shown that this edition will support 4K resolution and 120 fps, as well as being playable on ultrawide monitors. To add to this, PC players can look forward to DLSS and variable refresh rate support as well.

Will you be going on a big adventure with Sackboy on PC this October?

