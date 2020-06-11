Cookies

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sackboy: A Big Adventure brings co-op to the PlayStation 5

Sackboy is pulling himself out of the Little Big Planet franchise to stand on his own two legs once again and friends are, of course, being brought along.

The little bare protagonist of customisable platformer Little Big Planet, Sackboy, is ripping himself from the seams of the series once again, paving his own path either alone or with the help of potential friends. Sackboy: A Big Adventure brings adorable platforming action with well-varied environments, fun platforming sections and co-operative play for four (at least) players to Sony's upcoming next-generation console.

Check out some screenshots from the Future of Gaming Show stream below.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

