Sackboy: A Big Adventure brings co-op to the PlayStation 5

The little bare protagonist of customisable platformer Little Big Planet, Sackboy, is ripping himself from the seams of the series once again, paving his own path either alone or with the help of potential friends. Sackboy: A Big Adventure brings adorable platforming action with well-varied environments, fun platforming sections and co-operative play for four (at least) players to Sony's upcoming next-generation console.

Check out some screenshots from the Future of Gaming Show stream below.