Sack the halls in Netflix's upcoming Christmas crime caper Jingle Bell Heist

Christmas is a time for giving, right? Wrong! It's a time for stealing, thieving, and petty revenge. This holiday season, Netflix is bringing together Totally Killer's Olivia Holt and Sex Education's Connor Swindells to see the duo appear in the flick Jingle Bell Heist, a movie where they combine to take action against a greedy department store owner by robbing him blind on Christmas Eve.

Yep, the cast of this film will undoubtedly be getting coal in their stockings this winter, as the Jingle Bell Heist is far from the cosy and loved-up rom-com that we tend to see making their arrival at this time of the year.

The plot for the film is explained as follows: "Sophia (Holt), a sharp-witted retail worker, and Nick (Swindells), a down-on-his-luck repairman, are small-time thieves with their eyes on the same Christmas Eve score: robbing London's most notorious department store. Forced into an uneasy alliance, as secrets surface and feelings for each other deepen, Sophia and Nick put their relationship and the heist in jeopardy."

Set to premiere on Netflix on November 26, Jingle Bell Heist is directed by The Fall of the House of Usher's Michael Fimognari and written by Bridgerton's Abby McDonald. You can see a trailer for the film below.