Sacha Baron Cohen revives Ali G after 24 years

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It has been 24 years since Ali G Indahouse, but Sacha Baron Cohen's infamous character is now returning to the big screen. The first trailer for Ali G: Who Iz I? has been released, suggesting that not much has changed since we last saw him.

This time, Cohen has embraced the same outrageous format that helped make Borat and Brüno successful, with his fictional character unleashed among real—and often unsuspecting—people.

The story begins when Ali G discovers that his girlfriend Julie is eight months pregnant. In order to provide for his growing family, he heads to the United States in the hope of reviving his former career.

The film also marks Sacha Baron Cohen's feature directorial debut, with Cohen additionally serving as writer and producer. Unsurprisingly, the trailer promises plenty of provocation, painfully awkward encounters and the kind of boundary-pushing humour that has become his trademark.

Ali G: Who Iz I? opens in Swedish cinemas on October 23.