Sacha Baron Cohen on future Borat movies: "I don't really see the purpose to doing it again"

Recently, Sacha Baron Cohen sat down for an interview with Variety to talk about all things Borat. As part of the interview, the actor chatted about why he brought the character back, among how he managed to make Borat so compelling for a second time, but to wrap up the interview he was also asked about where the future lies for Borat, and it's not looking too good.

"I brought Borat out because of Trump," says Baron Cohen. "There was a purpose to this movie, and I don't really see the purpose to doing it again. So yeah, he's locked away in the cupboard."

Essentially, Borat fans will have to reluctantly accept the fact that Baron Cohen will probably not make another appearance as the iconic character that is unless democracy is once again at threat. You can catch the full interview with Variety over here, where Baron Cohen also discusses how making Bruno traumatised him.

Thanks, Variety.