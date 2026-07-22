Did someone say body horror? Here I go again, going on and on about this blessed year of horror, because you know what? It just doesn't bloody end. This year, in the horror genre, we've had Obsession, Evil Dead Burn, and Lee Cronin's The Mummy, to name but a few. And now comes Saccharine, which is apparently a co-production between Australia and Finland. Haven't you heard of it? Neither had I, until a couple of weeks ago. I stumbled across a review and got curious, and I'm very grateful for that. In its own way, Saccharine is reminiscent of The Substance and a whole host of other body horror films, but it brings something unique to the genre.

Hana, a medical student unhappily in love, is drawn into an extreme weight-loss trend that promises quick results. Shortly afterwards, she begins to be haunted by a hungry spirit linked to the ritual. As the line between body, guilt, and supernatural possession blurs, she is forced to confront the consequences of her obsession.

A new type of fat-burning pill. Some side effects may occur...

Natalie Erika James is in the director's chair., and she has previously directed the horror films Relic and Apartment 7A (a prequel to Rosemary's Baby). In the role of Hana, we see Midori Francis, known for her work on Grey's Anatomy, amongst other things, and she is absolutely brilliant as Hana. The other actors in the cast, including Madeleine Madden and Robert Taylor, deliver solid performances too.

In Saccharine, we jump on the cannibalism bandwagon, but in an unexpected and different way. It's quite grotesque, but not because of the violence itself or the scenes where doctors' appointments involve opening up torsos, rather the grotesqueness lies in the bloating. You won't exactly be in the mood for sweets whilst watching Saccharine, or cake for that matter. Nothing, actually. If you're easily grossed out, I'd recommend keeping the snacks at a distance.

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A lovely tale, though a little contrived at first.

There's plenty to like here. Saccharine is a queer body horror film featuring interesting characters. It's unpredictable, and the horror elements are stylish and, at times, unnerving, but I don't find it all that unpleasant. It's also sad and topical at the same time, with body shaming and "looksmaxxing" as its themes. It reflects a sick society in a stylish way. The little love story initially feels, if not contrived, then a bit simplistic. It almost feels like a plot hole that Hana's coach falls for her despite realising she's cheating with performance-enhancing drugs. But it still adds something to the story, and if you accept that it goes a bit too smoothly, it's an interesting addition to an already interesting story.

I would have liked a higher dose of unease, but I'm willing to overlook that, as Saccharine is entertaining from start-to-finish and also offers an ending I appreciate. So, if are you in the mood for body horror and binge-eating, keep an eye out for Saccharine.