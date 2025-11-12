Sabrina Carpenter to star and produce an Alice in Wonderland musical movie

HQ

Current popstar sensation Sabrina Carpenter is soon set to return to the world of acting, as The Hollywood Reporter states that the Espresso singer will be starring and producing an Alice in Wonderland musical movie on behalf of Universal Pictures.

The project is set to be written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, who wrote and directed the Jennifer Lopez-led Hustlers, all while Wicked producer Marc Platt will help with the producing duties too.

It's unclear what exactly this project will amount to or even the role that Carpenter will play in it, but the report notes that this is a passion project for the popstar and that she has been seeding interest for the idea for around a year.

This won't nearly be the first time that Alice in Wonderland has been adapted, as most recently we saw Tim Burton have a crack at the IP in the form of a live-action adaptation where Johnny Depp headlined a stacked cast as the Mad Hatter.