Sabrina Carpenter to release a new album in August

Ever since Sabrina Carpenter debuted Short n' Sweet to the world last summer, the musician has been a major popstar sensation. Largely thanks to the success of Espresso, the singer has become a household name, which is why it's no doubt a massive event for many to hear that a new album is almost here.

It'll be called Man's Best Friend and it will debut as soon as August 29, 2025. This was affirmed by the popstar on her website, where she stated that she "can't wait for it to be yours".

As for the contents of the album, expect to see the tracklist in the near future, even if Manchild being included is almost a certainty.

