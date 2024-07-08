Sabrina Carpenter summer continues with record-breaking three-week run

HQ

More often than not lately, when we speak of a female musician breaking records, Taylor Swift is the culprit. That isn't the case this time around.

Sabrina Carpenter summer is continuing with the musician now being celebrated for becoming the first female artist ever to hold the top two spots in the charts for three weeks straight.

As per the Official Chart Company, Carpenter's Please Please Please has now topped the charts for three-weeks running, with Espresso holding the number two slot for three-weeks too. Espresso was last week's biggest song however, with 7.1 million streams, putting it just ahead of Please Please Please's 7 million.

As a point of comparison for how impressive this feat is, there are only a handful of artists to ever have achieved similar results in the charts. The Beatles managed the same feat in 1963 with I Want To Hold Your Hand and She Loves You, Justin Bieber went a step further in 2015 holding the top of the charts for four weeks straight, and then Ed Sheeran went even further in 2017 with five weeks of dominance, on two different occasions.

This is an ad:

Do you think Carpenter can continue to hold the top two chart spots?