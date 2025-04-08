Sabrina Carpenter joins Fornite today

HQ

Fortnite Festival adds yet another big pop star, as Sabrina Carpenter has joined the ever-expanding roster of playable people in Epic Games' music spin-off of its hugely popular battle royale.

Via the Season 8 Music Pass, you can unlock Carpenter's tracks Juno and Nonsense, as well as a new outfit as well as a bodysuit style for the singer. You can also get a lipstick-stained guitar in the Premium Music Pass, which costs 1,400 V-Bucks.

Season 8 of Fortnite kicks off today, the 8th of April, and alongside new Battle Passes and the Music Pass, you can also grab more Sabrina Carpenter related items from the store. Fans will likely be asking their parents to please please please send them some money for V-Bucks so they can get a Taste of what's on offer. Or, perhaps that's just Nonsense.

