Sabrina Carpenter is gunning for Mariah Carey's Christmas throne

Now that we're staring down the barrel of October, you can already see the ice beginning to melt and starting to free Mariah Carey from her slumber. Everyone knows that when Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You starts playing on radio stations that the festive period has started, but for 2024, we might at least see someone attempting to usurp Carey's throne as the Queen of Xmas.

Because Netflix is teaming up with Espresso creator Sabrina Carpenter for a new holiday special that will be called A Nonsense Christmas. In it, we can expect Carpenter to perform "unexpected duets" and offer up "comedic guests you will not want to miss", and all of this will be watchable on Netflix live (or on-demand afterwards) on December 7 from 2:00 GMT / 3:00 CET.

I wonder what Carey has in store as a response...?

This is an ad: