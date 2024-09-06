Sabrina Carpenter in good company with record-breaking release

Sabrina Carpenter continues to soar with the release of her smash-hit album Short n' Sweet, which currently sits at the number one spot of the Billboard 200.

From the album, three songs in particular are finding success in the Hot 100: Taste at number two, Please Please Please at number three, and Espresso in the number four spot.

With these three songs marking Carpenter's first three top five Hot 100 hits, she becomes the second artist and first solo artist ever to have their first three top five hits chart in the region simultaneously.

And she's in excellent company, with the first having been The Beatles with I Want To Hold Your Hand, She Loves You, and Please Please Me at 1,2, and 4 respectively on 7 March 1964.

It's quite amusing to note that both artists charted with singles containing 'please please' in their titles - maybe it's a magic charm of sorts (thanks, Billboard).

