Sabrina Carpenter advocates for trans rights and support after VMAs win

HQ

Sabrina Carpenter has advocated for trans rights and support for trans individuals after her VMAs win and performance over the weekend. Carpenter, who recently saw the release of her new album Man's Best Friend, won Best Album for her previous release Short n' Sweet.

At the VMAs this past weekend, Carpenter performed Tears from her new album. The music video features actor Colman Domingo in a surprise cameo, wearing drag. For the live performance, Carpenter also included drag queens and trans performers.

"This world, as we all know, can be so full of criticism and discrimination and negativity," Carpenter said as she accepted the Best Album award. "So to get to be part of something that can bring light, make you smile, make you dance, and make you feel like the world is your f***ing oyster. I'm so grateful to do that."

This is an ad:

Since Trump returned to office, trans people have been targeted more frequently by online harassment and even government policy. Trump recently signed an executive order restricting transgender military service, for example.