Sable to wander a bit longer in the development desert

We saw the pretty little adventure Sable for the first time in late 2018, but it's still not ready to release. Shedworks' creative director Gregorios Kythreotis commented over some fresh glimpses of the exploration game's beautifully abandoned world last week before the title was postponed to 2021. The new video material indicates that the development team still has some optimization work to do before the game can launch on PC.

In Sable, a young adventurer travels a vast desert world to explore abandoned temples and uncover their long-forgotten secrets.