Saber is still making Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, Toxic Commando and Jurassic Park: Survival.

When we learned Embracer Group was selling off Saber Interactive, reports claimed the latter will continue developing Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake. This surprised many, as a studio being sold usually means it'll have to leave behind franchises it's been connected to. Now we know that Saber doesn't have to worry about that.

Tim Willits, the Chief Creative Officer (CCO) at Saber Interactive these days, confirms they'll continue developing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, Jurassic Park: Survival and several other non-specified games even after leaving Embracer, so there's no reason to fear those being cancelled or something.