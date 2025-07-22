Saber Interactive's Hellraiser game is a single-player, survival horror action game

Last week, Saber Interactive began teasing a new game that fans quickly realised was going to be set in or related to the world of Hellraiser. The few bits of information that the teaser included made that rather clear, but now we have firm information on the project as it has been officially revealed.

Known as Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival, Saber and developer Boss Team Games has clearly done its research as it will be a single-player, survival horror action game that will take fans into a "new realm of suffering". It will be coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles, and as for the release date, this is the only piece of information we're yet to know.

What we do have is plenty of information about the plot and what this game will ask of fans. We're told the following:

"Experience the infamous horror series like never before with a new chapter ripped straight from the bowels of oblivion. Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival drags players into a twisted nightmare, blending survival horror with a single-player, story-driven action experience. This is survival horror and action elevated to a new, terrifying extreme.

"'Discover the tale of Aidan, who must unlock the dark powers of the Genesis Configuration, a mysterious puzzle box, to help his girlfriend from a hellish abyss. As Aidan, you'll harness the box's infernal abilities to survive your pact with the sinister Pinhead and battle against the twisted cult that worships him and the Cenobites. Fail, and your suffering will be legendary, even in Hell."

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival will feature an all-new story set in the Hellraiser universe. It will see fans coming face-to-face with Pinhead, who will be voiced by Doug Bradley once more, and will enable fans to master the Genesis Configuration to overcome enemies in a variety of methods. As per enemies, we can expect wretches, deviants, cultists, infernal priests, and more.

Speaking about making the first-ever Hellraiser game, Barker himself has shared a comment too.

"Working on the first true Hellraiser game has been a venture deep into the recesses of my darkest imaginings. The dedication that Saber and Boss Team Games have shown is nothing short of remarkable. They've immersed themselves in the Hellraiser universe, capturing its essence—the seductive pull of suffering, the beauty within the grotesque—and forged a narrative that invites players to step beyond the threshold. I'm eager for both the curious and the damned to experience this new chapter in the Hellraiser mythos, where every moment balances on the brink of nightmare and revelation."

Check out the announcement trailer and a few images below.