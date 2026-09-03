Saber Interactive: "There is absolutely no generative AI in Space Marine III"

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As you probably know, Saber Interactive is currently working on a number of exciting projects, one of the most interesting of which is undoubtedly Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine III. Given how good Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II was, it's only natural that many people have even higher expectations now, but there's also concern that the developers might settle for AI-based combat instead of trying to do something ambitious.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case. We already know that Warhammer creator Games Workshop has a strict policy against AI, and now Saber's development chief, Tim Willits, has also announced in an interview with IGN that the third instalment is free of AI:

"There is absolutely no generative AI in Space Marine 3 or Hellraiser or Stuntman or Turok or Jurassic Park, or Wick."

Willits does admit, however, that they'll experiment with the technology in other games to see where it can add value, but ultimately, it's us gamers who decide:

"But like we said, we're going to experiment with it. Try it out in Rideshare, see if it works. See if people like it. If they don't like it, we're like, 'All right'."