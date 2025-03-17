Saber Interactive reminds us it's still working on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

HQ

Last week, we were hit with a bit of a shocker, as Saber Interactive and Games Workshop announced Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine III. While that project is years away, it did cause some to question what Saber was up to with its other projects, such as Jurassic Park Survival, Toxic Commando, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake.

The KOTOR remake has had a turbulent development to say the least, and while there was a point where it seemed the project would just get canned, Saber Interactive confirmed last year that work was still ongoing. Now, more recently, Saber's chief creative officer Tim Willits has reassured us once more.

"Everything that we have talked about is still in development. We will share information on upcoming games when we have something cool to share," Willits wrote in a post on Twitter/X. Hopefully, that means there will be something cool to share relatively soon, as it has been a while since we've heard anything positive about the KOTOR remake (and we're all tired of seeing the same Revan image).

It's clear for now that Space Marine appears to be the priority for Saber. Work is still ongoing for Space Marine II, as that game isn't even a year old, and then it'll be onto the threequel. While we might not know anything soon about titles like the KOTOR remake, we can rest assured knowing the work continues.