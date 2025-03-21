Saber Interactive officially unveils Painkiller with first trailer

You may not remember, but four years ago, in 2021, Koch Media (the publisher now known as Plaion) presented a line-up of games they had in development for the next few years, among which the action franchise Painkiller was mentioned, with a brief blurb and a simple screenshot. Since then, all has been quiet around it.

Last night, however, we were pleasantly surprised when the trailer for Saber Interactive's Painkiller project appeared, via its 3D Realms label and also from the Anshar studio. This new Painkiller will be a spin-off of the classic franchise and is coming later this year to PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

With frenetic gameplay and black-metal beats, we'll be able to tear our enemies apart on screen using melee weapons and brutal combos, either solo or in co-op mode. Painkiller is an ascent from Purgatory to Heaven as you blast your way (literally) through hordes of enemies, very much in the style of the current DOOM series.

What do you think?