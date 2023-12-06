Saber Interactive is the latest developer to be hit with layoffs

HQ

In what feels like a near-daily development, yet another game studio has been hit with layoffs. This time, it's the Embracer-owned Saber Interactive who is facing restructuring and being forced to part ways with employees.

As per Eurogamer, a statement by Embracer has confirmed these layoffs, adding, "Saber Interactive has confirmed that there have been restructuring changes involving the New World Interactive subsidiary. This reorganisation has resulted in layoffs at the studio."

There is no mention as to how many employees have lost their job as of right now, but Embracer has said that it is exploring how to fill open roles at the company with those who have been released from Saber.

It's also noted that "development will continue on Insurgency: Sandstorm, as well as on unannounced future projects".

This all comes shortly after it was confirmed that the EA Sports WRC and F1 developer, Codemasters, also laid off employees recently.