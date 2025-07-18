Saber Interactive is teasing a new reveal next week that seems to be related to Hellraiser

HQ

Saber Interactive seems to have another project in the works. The developer, known recently for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, has begun teasing something that will become a reality as soon as next week.

On July 22, at 1:00 PM UTC (which is equivalent to 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST), the game will be presented to fans. The teaser so far doesn't provide much information, but the website constantly shows flashes of the number 55 and the social media teaser has an image that has led fans to pinpoint that this will be a Hellraiser project by the looks of things. As for what makes 55 special, the main location for Hellraiser was 55 Ludovico Place, Cricklewood, London...

If it is Hellraiser, the big question that fans seem to have is whether it will be a single-player experience or a Dead by Daylight-like asymmetrical horror game. So far, the majority seem to want a single-player, story-based experience rather than another multiplayer project that will probably, judging by the Friday the 13th and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre games, not have a very long lifespan.