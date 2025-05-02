Saber Interactive confirms Evil Dead: The Game is dead

HQ

After three years since its release, it seems that the story is over for Evil Dead: The Game. Saber Interactive has begun to pull the game down from storefronts, and already players have noticed it disappearing.

"We can confirm we've begun the process of removing the game from digital storefronts. Anyone who has purchased the game will still be able to play it as we plan to keep our servers online for everyone," Saber wrote in a Steam post.

"We want to extend a sincere thank you to our community, to those who have been part of the game from the very beginning, and those who have recently joined us. We appreciate all of your support."

There had been plans for more maps, modes, and additional features in the asymmetrical multiplayer game, but those were scrapped as player numbers weren't high enough. A Nintendo Switch port of the game was also canned, spelling doom for Evil Dead: The Game quite some time ago.