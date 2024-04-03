Saber confirms Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is still in development

HQ

We haven't seen anything from Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake since it was announced three years ago. Quite understandable, as both reports and vague comments from Embracer Group have made it seem like the game was having development issues. This led to so many questions from fans and even investors that the now former publishers at Embracer refused to talk about it any more. That's why many were surprised to hear Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reiterate that the KotOR remake was still in development when Embracer sold Saber Interactive, the developers of the game. Now we know this is true.

Because IGN's Rebekah Valentine had a chat with Matthew Karch, the CEO of Saber, and he confirmed Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is still in development. Karch even claims it's going well and that they're just taking their time to make sure they "exceed consumer expectations"...

Do you think we'll ever get to play Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake?