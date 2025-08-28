Saber chief teases Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine III

HQ

Earlier this year, just months after the rip-roaring success of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment announced they were working on a sequel. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine III is likely years away still, but Saber chief creative officer Tim Willits has teased some "amazing" ideas for the game coming from Games Workshop.

Speaking with IGN, Willits wanted to remain tight-lipped about the project, but did eventually give some tease regarding Space Marine III. "We're working with Games Workshop, they're the best ever," he said. "And there's such a rich universe that we're pulling stuff [from]. And they've given us some ideas that are amazing. They have given us some really cool ideas. Their brains are just like... wow. So lots of super great ideas from Games Workshop."

Admittedly, not a lot to go on there, but it's good to know there's a strong collaboration between the developers and IP owners right out of the gate. Regarding Space Marine II and a potential story continuation, Willits said: "We have some plans, but we have to work with Focus to get the right announcement. But nothing is off the table."

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is out now on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.