Saber CEO on why Saints Row developer is gone: "They didn't know what they were building. They didn't have any real direction"

Matt Karch, CEO of Saber Interactive, recently addressed the closure of Volition. The Saints Row developer shuttered its doors in 2023, around a year after it released the poorly received reboot of Saints Row.

Karch, speaking to Game File, addressed the situation rather bluntly. "The Saints Row team is gone," he said. "Why are they gone? They were so expensive for what they were. They didn't know what they were building. They didn't have any real direction. It couldn't last. And so, who's going to fund them for the next game after that disaster?"

"The days of throwing money at games other than maybe the GTAs of the world is over. It's over. This business needs to mature. If it doesn't, the whole business is in trouble," he added.

In today's gaming industry, it seems second chances are few and far between. One flop can mean the end of a studio quite quickly, as we're finding out as more and more layoffs hit the industry, even in cases where a game did rather well.