Sabalenka-Rybakina rivalry continues in spectacular US Open final

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Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have set up a dreamt US Open final: the first and second seeds will face on Saturday for the last Grand Slam of the year. Rybakina came from one set down to beat World No. 4 Coco Gauff (6-3, 4-6, 4-6), and Aryna Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula (7-5, 6-2), despite the support of the local crowds: the two American players were eliminated, and the final will be played between the Kazakh and the Belarusian.

Rybakina has secured the World No. 1 spot by next week when she won quarter-finals, regarding of what happens on Saturday, but Sabalenka still has the points to defend (aiming to win US Open for a third time in a row) and most importantly, the pride: she has reigned at the top of the WTA ranking since October 2024, for 99 consecutive weeks, but this will be her final shot at winning a major this year, after suffering a painful defeat at the Australian Open final... losing to Rybakina.

The Sabalenka-Rybakina rivalry has produced great matches recently, and while Sabalenka has won more (10-7 victories), Rybakina has won the more important ones recently, including the Australian Open final this year and the WTA Finals final last year. Long ago, in 2023, Sabalenka won the Australian Open final.

The US Open women's singles final will be played on Saturday, time still to be determined, while today the men's semi-finals will be played:



Alexander Zverev (1) vs. Karen Khachanov: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST of Friday, September 11



Frances Tiafoe (11) vs. Ben Shelton (8): 1:00 CEST, 00:00 BST of Saturday, September 12

