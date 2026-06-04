Sabalenka "just wants to quit tennis". "I don't know the last time I lost 10 games in a row"

HQ

Aryna Sabalenka suffered a shocking defeat at the Roland Garros quarter-finals: when she was just one game away for winning the match, she suffered a total mental collapse and lost the third set 6-0, defeated by 22-year-old Russian player Diana Shnaider, 25th seed in the French Open, 3-6, 7-5, 6-0.

The World No. 1 went from dancing the 'moonwalk' in the tennis court after a victory, to claiming she "wants to quit tennis". "No thoughts, no emotions. I just want to quit tennis right now, but we'll see in a few days. Hopefully I'll get back on track mentally", Sabalenka said (via SkySports). "I don't know when the last time was that I lost 10 games in a row".

While the match was problematic for both due to the windy conditions, Shnaider took control in the difficult situations while Sabalenka gave up, saying she "feel into a very deep, dark hole". "I feel I had very decent opportunities in the second set. I screwed ​up, and then she stepped in and she played great. I feel mentally I couldn't really recover after the second set. ​I think that was the biggest mistake from me."