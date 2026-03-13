Sabalenka is confident Victoria Mboko will become a Grand Slam champion some day

HQ

The Indian Wells semifinals in women's singles are decided, after Aryna Sabalenka defeated Victoria Mboko 7-6(0), 6-4. The 19-year-old Canadian put up a big fight against the World No. 1, and Sabalenka said that she will become a future Grand Slam champion. " It's incredible to see how brave ​these young girls are these days. They go out there and go after ‌their ⁠shots. They're aggressive and they fight. It's incredible to see", said the Belarusian, aiming for her second title of the year after the Brisbane International.

Sabalenka has been placed with the lower ranked player from the last four, the Czech Linda Nosková, currently ranked 14th in the world, starting at 00:00 CET on Saturday, 23:00 GMT on Friday. In the other side of the bracket, Elena Rybakina will face Elina Svitolina starting at 2:00 CET, 1:00 GMT on Saturday.

The final still has no time confirmed, but will likely be Sunday early dawn, with the men's singles final on Sunday evening or Monday dawn in European time.