Sabalenka crushes Swiatek, ending her dynasty as Roland Garros' queen

HQ

The most exciting tennis match in the women's singles side in Roland Garros did not disappoint... for two thirds, at least. Aryna Sabalenka has ended an incredible run by Iga Swiatek, who had not lost for 26 games at Roland Garros. The queen has been dethroned by World No. 1 in WTA in 7(6)-6(1), 4-6, 6-0.

From a first set that lasted ove 70 minutes, to a second set that was solved in barely 20 minutes. Swiatek was crushed by Sabalenka, although it seemed that the Polish player simply gave up at the third set, losing not only physical strength, but also focus. Swiatek had won four times at Roland Garros, including three years in a row, but so far she has not claimed any victory at the clay season.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka improved her head to head to 5-9 (Swiatek still wins) and reaches Roland Garros final for the first time in her career. It is now her third Grand Slam final in a row, and fifth consecutive Grand Slam semi-final victory.