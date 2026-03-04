Sabalenka and Swiatek disagree on the proposal of five-set matches in women's Grand Slams

HQ

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka thinks she would have won more Grand Slams if matches were to the best of five sets, as it's the case with men's Grand Slams. "I think I probably would have won more Grand Slams. I feel physically very strong, and I'm pretty sure my body can handle it. So let's do it", she said, referring to a proposal by Craig Tiley, new CEO of the US tennis association and former director of the Australian Open, of making five-set matches in Grand Slam from quarter-finals.

Sabalenka, an imposing figure in women's tennis, 1.82 meters tall and 80 km of weight, says that the measure would mean an increased physical preparation for other players, "but I think we're in sports and we have to worry about ourselves. If it happens, I have a big advantage", said the 28-year-old Belarusian, who has won four Grand Slams.

However, World No. 2 Iga Swiatek is not a fan of the idea. "I don't know if we could maintain that level of play for five sets. Well, that's a fact, men are physically stronger and can handle it better", the 24-year-old Polish player, winner of six Grand Slams, said, adding that "it's a strange approach in a world where everything is getting faster, so I don't know if the public would like that, honestly", and that it would mean a change in the calendar, because it would give them less time to prepare for other tournaments.