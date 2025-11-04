Sabalenka and Kyrgios will participate in new "Battle of the Sexes" in December

HQ

Aryna Sabalenka, World No. 1 in tennis, will face Nick Kyrgios in a new edition of the "Battle of the Sexes", a mixed exhibition tennis match to be held in Dubai on December 28. It follows the tradition from the exhibition matches held in 1973 with Billie Jean King vs. Bobby Riggs, also in 1973 between Riggs and Margaret Court, and in 1992 between Jimmy Connors and Martina Navratilova.

"I have so much respect for Billie Jean King and what she has done for the women's game. I'm proud to represent women's tennis and to be part of this modern take of the iconic 'Battle of the Sexes' match", Sabalenka said about taking part on this new iteration of the exhibition match between a man and a women.

Sabalenka, 27 years old, current champion of US Open and winner of four Grand Slams, will face Nick Kyrgios, 30 years old, who once was ranked 13th in the world and was Wimbledon finalist in 2022, but now sits 652 in the world rankings, due to a wrist injury that kept him out for 18 months. He has only managed to play five matches this year, the last one at the Miamo Open in March.

Meanwhile, Kyrgios said that "when the world number one challenges you, you answer the call. I've got massive respect for Aryna; she's a powerhouse and a true champion. But I've never backed down from a challenge, and I'm not just here to play, I'm here to entertain. This is what I live for."

The fourth edition of the "Battle of the Sexes" between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 28 December. Are you excited?