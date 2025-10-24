Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

Saab prepares to ramp up production after Sweden-Ukraine agreement on Gripen fighter jets

The Swedish defence company says it's ready to boost manufacturing if the major agreement with Ukraine moves forward.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Swedish aerospace firm Saab just announced it can rapidly scale up production of its Gripen fighter jets should a major deal with Ukraine materialize. The company, already expanding its facilities, is considering new production sites outside Sweden and Brazil to meet future demand. While no contract has yet been signed, Saab's leadership expressed confidence in handling a significant increase in output if the agreement is finalized. "It's absolutely no impossibility to dramatically increase the pace if we need to." The news comes as rising defence budgets across Europe continue to strengthen the company's market position and fuel its growth outlook for the coming year. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!

Saab prepares to ramp up production after Sweden-Ukraine agreement on Gripen fighter jets
Oulu, Finland, December 11, 2024: Demonstration flight of JAS 39 Gripens military aircraft of the Swedish Air Force and FA-18 Hornets of the Finnish Air Force (bottom right) in the sky of the city // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRussiaUkraineSweden


Loading next content