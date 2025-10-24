Saab prepares to ramp up production after Sweden-Ukraine agreement on Gripen fighter jets

HQ

Swedish aerospace firm Saab just announced it can rapidly scale up production of its Gripen fighter jets should a major deal with Ukraine materialize. The company, already expanding its facilities, is considering new production sites outside Sweden and Brazil to meet future demand. While no contract has yet been signed, Saab's leadership expressed confidence in handling a significant increase in output if the agreement is finalized. "It's absolutely no impossibility to dramatically increase the pace if we need to." The news comes as rising defence budgets across Europe continue to strengthen the company's market position and fuel its growth outlook for the coming year. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!