S-Game to ring in the Lunar New Year with new Phantom Blade: Zero trailer

We've been waiting to see and hear more about S-Game's action title Phantom Blade: Zero ever since it really blew many away during its appearances in 2024. The good news is that we'll be getting just that ahead of the start of the Lunar New Year, which will kick off on January 29 and ring in the Year of the Snake.

With this in mind, S-Game has affirmed that a new Phantom Blade: Zero trailer will be dropping on January 22 (for us in the UK and Europe) at 4:00 GMT / 5:00 CEST. As for what it will present, we're told to expect:

"Witness an intense, unedited Boss Fight gameplay video that showcases our bold innovations and deep dive into crafting the ultimate melee combat experience."

There is still no firm date on when Phantom Blade: Zero will arrive, but maybe this is something we'll learn more about in this trailer. Otherwise, after this trailer makes its arrival and no doubt piques the interest of PlayStation fans, a day later Xbox fans can look ahead to a Developer Direct show.