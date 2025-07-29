S-Game shows off 22 minutes of Phantom Blade: Zero gameplay, promises release date announcement this year

HQ

For a game that we still don't know when it will actually arrive, developer S-Game has shown off a lot of Phantom Blade: Zero over the years. This also includes this summer, as part of the S-Party event, the studio has released a whopping 22 minute-long gameplay video that gives an in-depth taste of what will be on offer when it eventually launches.

The gameplay showcases the map exploration that will be available in-game, as well as the story it will look to offer, the action-packed Kung Fu combat system, and a hectic two-boss battle that will make many quake in fear of having to beat it. S-Game hasn't only risen to this challenge however, it has also completed each of these feats on the Extreme difficulty level that will be present.

But this wasn't all that this gameplay presentation looked to highlight. At the end, it was confirmed that we'd learn more about the firm release date for the game this year, with no exact date mentioned for the time being. A reasonable guess is that we might learn more soon then, perhaps at Gamescom Opening Night Live or at Tokyo Game Show afterwards, or even as a last-ditch opportunity at The Game Awards in December. Either way, as we are yet to know the firm release date, a 2025 launch does seem unlikely, albeit not at all impossible.

Check out the 22 minute gameplay blowout below.