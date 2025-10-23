Ryukishi07 explains Silent Hill f's Horror: "It's Like Salad Dressing"

HQ

The iconic horror franchise is back with a vengeance. And there are many indications that this is only the beginning, with Konami looking towards the future and ways of expanding the franchise in many new and exciting directions. As we already know, Bloober Team is already working hard on a remake of the first game. According to some rumours they have also started early production of a remake based on the much beloved third installment, and as such the future is looking bright indeed for Silent Hill.

With Silent Hill f, Konami also gave us a slightly new twist, a different story from what we've seen in previous games in the series, and one that was perhaps more reminiscent of Project Zero in some ways. During this year's Anime Expo, one of the game's scriptwriters was invited and he talked about how the team chose to work with the horror in the game - something he compared to salad dressing.

"It's like salad dressing. You shake herbs and oil and it blends together. But after some time, it slowly separates and you can see the layers"

It's actually quite an interesting comparison, where Silent Hill, just like previous games, often asks you the question: what is real and what is pure imagination? A superficial shell of nightmares that hides an underlying psychological mess. He went on to explain how the game—according to him—is a story about love and loss.

"I want people to understand that this is a story about sadness and love, not only horror. These elements are necessary to build a real, impactful horror experience"

Do you agree with the statement? And have you been playing Silent Hill f?