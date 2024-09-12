Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio to host a showcase next week

HQ

Earlier this week, Yakuza and Like a Dragon fans were no doubt a little disappointed to hear that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio was spending resources turning their famed series into a mobile game, but hopefully this isn't the only announcement the productive and prolific Japanese developer has in store for the month of September.

Because RGG Studio has revealed plans to host a Summit on September 20 at 11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST. It's unclear what exactly this showcase will revolve around, but considering we received a new Like a Dragon game at the start of the year it does seem unlikely that the series will be featured, and frankly it seems far more plausible that Yakuza Wars will be heavily featured.

Still, what do you hope RGG Studio will present in this showcase?